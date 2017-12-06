Police investigate after Richland student says couple tried to get her in their truck

Richland police are investigating after a middle school student says she was approached by a man and woman and told to get in their truck.

Officers say a truck pulled up to where the Carmichael girl was standing waiting for her ride home. The student says the man rolled down his window, and asked if she needed a ride. When the student told them no, an adult woman got out of the truck and approached the student telling her she “needed a ride” and to “get into the vehicle”.

When the student declined again, she noticed her ride was pulling in the parking lot. Officers say the student saw the woman walk away and went east toward Wellsian Way. The man in the truck took off.

The man is described as Caucasian with grey hair and grey beard approximately 45-55 years in age. We do not have a description of the female at this time. The vehicle is described as a red, 90’s Toyota Pickup with 2 doors and luggage in the bed.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 509-628-0333.