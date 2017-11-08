Police investigate threat against Pasco High School

Classes began as usual Wednesday morning at Pasco High School, despite a possible threat that was made against the school.

Shane Edinger with the Pasco School District says Pasco Police contacted district officials at about 6:00 PM Tuesday, notifying them that officers were investigating a possible threat. However, police say they identified the person who made the threat, and determined that it was not credible.

“Police believe that there’s no validity to the threat,” Edinger said. “They made contact with the person believed to have made the threat, and they determined that the threat no longer exists.”

Out of an abundance of caution, extra district staff planned to be on the high school campus Wednesday, along with extra patrol officers.

Edinger said the district appreciates their partnership with the Pasco Police Department.

“The quick work by their investigators, along with their collaboration with the district, allowed for a very quick resolution to this situation.”