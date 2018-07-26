Police issue Amber Alert for Tennessee teen in ‘extreme danger’ after alleged abduction

Virginia State Police(BRISTOL, Va.) — Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for a missing teenage girl allegedly abducted by a man in Tennessee.

Grace Olivia Galliher, 17, of Bristol, Tennessee, is believed to have been abducted by Richard Tester, 52, on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen Wednesday night at a motel in Marion, Virginia, about 50 miles away from her hometown, according to Virginia State Police.

Tester — who is described as a white man with brown hair, green eyes and glasses — is believed to be traveling with Galliher in a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Tennessee license plate B7101V.

Galliher, who is described as white with black hair and brown eyes, is believed to be in “extreme danger,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911 or the FBI at 865-544-0751, or go to www.vaamberalert.com.

