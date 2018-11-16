Police launch campaign to stop “Porch Pirates”

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers has launched a campaign to encourage the community to report possible suspects in connection with the theft of packages that have been delivered to homes in Benton and Franklin Counties.

Crime Prevention Specialist Mike Blatman with the Kennewick Police Department says package thefts are a problem all year long, and as the number of packages being delivered during the holidays increases, so do the reports of stolen packages.

Tri-City Crime Stoppers is offering a “bounty” of at least $100 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the theft of parcels from homes in the greater Tri-Cities area.

Law enforcement agencies and package delivery services representatives recommend that you take measure to prevent your packages from being stolen:

Ask a neighbor to watch for your package, especially if you’ll be out of town when the item is delivered.

Have your items delivered to your place of employment

Sign up for delivery alerts so that you’re notified when your package is delivered.

Install a lockbox at your home, or coordinate with your neighbors to have a mail lockbox installed.

Install security cameras, such as the doorbell cameras, to record any suspicious activity on your porch.

You can report tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (509) 586-8477, 1-800-222-8477, or through the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers website.