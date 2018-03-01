Police look to identity homeless man found dead at park

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities are working to identify a homeless man found dead at a Washington park.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima police found the man around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the Kiwanis Park baseball fields. Police say there was no sign of foul play.

Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight says the man is estimated to be in his 60s. Slight says he will not release more information on the man until the man is identified and his family is notified.

Yakima Neighborhood Health Services spokeswoman Leah Ward says at least 27 homeless people died in Yakima County in 2017. Some died of chronic illnesses, others were victims of crime or substance abuse.