Police looking for shoplifter who threatened Walmart employees

According to Kennewick Police, the suspect started hiding items in a backpack, then tried to leave the Walmart off of 395 and 27th in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. A loss prevention officer tried to stop the man, when he lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun.

The LPO backed away and the suspect fled between the store and the Best Western to the highway, where he ditched the gun and tried hitching a ride with a truck that was stopped at the light. The truck driver declined. Meanwhile, someone called 911 to report where the suspect had tossed the weapon.

The suspect then made his way across 395 to the Circle K parking lot where he squirreled away in a car, but was only there a few minutes before the car’s owner, an employee at the convenience store, went to their car for a quick break and scared the suspect away.

SGT Ken Lattin says the weapon turned out to be a CO2 Pellet Gun, and very real looking. If you can identify the suspect, please contact KPD.