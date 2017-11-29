Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Spokane police say one man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting that began after the man fired a gun at two officers.

According to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, the officers encountered the man Tuesday night while they were responding to a domestic violence situation involving a gun.

He says the man began firing at two officers while they were sitting in their patrol cars.

The officers were not hurt in the shooting.

According to Meidl, the man was in 50s and had an extensive criminal history.

Washington State Patrol and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.