Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) – A Bonney Lake, Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum.

The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

A third snowmobiler, 26-year-olc Kyle Ottwell, was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by helicopter.

A fourth snowmobiler, 27-year-old Ryan Journey, was slightly injured and able to free himself from the snow quickly.

Roundtree, Ottwell and Journey are all Bonney Lake residents.

Larsen, from Buckley, Washington, was a 14-year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department who previously worked for the Yelm Police Department.