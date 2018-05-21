Police officer shouts ‘pretend like we’re going to shoot you’ during traffic stop

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Houston police officers are under investigation for the way they ordered passengers to exit a vehicle, according to ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

In a video of the Saturday incident, an officer can be heard saying over the cruiser loudspeaker, “Hands up. Pretend like we’re going to shoot you,” as passengers of the blue car slowly step out.

The officers ordered the four passengers to walk toward the squad cars one at a time, where they appear to get arrested. At one point, an officer can be seen confiscating crutches from one of the passengers. At the end, an officer drove the car away from the scene.

A bystander who filmed the May 19 video, Denee Harris, later told Storyful News, “I was so scared I didn’t know how it was going to end.”

The reason for the traffic stop and detentions were not immediately clear. It’s also unclear from the video how many officers were involved.

Authorities are aware of the video and are looking into the circumstances surrounding it, the Houston Police Department told KTRK.

Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

