Police say Lyft driver was stabbed repeatedly after ‘verbal altercation’ with suspect

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Lyft driver in the head following a verbal altercation between the passenger and the driver in Washington, D.C.

The driver got into a “verbal altercation” with the suspect while dropping him off at his destination over the weekend, according to a police report. The suspect then stabbed the driver multiple times in the head, neck and shoulder, the report said.

The suspect then fled on foot. He is described as a 22-year-old black male. Officials have not released his name.

The victim then drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

While the suspect hasn’t been identified, police know who they are looking for, according to Lyft.

“We are horrified by these reports,” Lyft officials said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place for this behavior on our platform. We take the safety of the Lyft community very seriously, and have a strict no weapons policy.”

“Our thoughts are with the driver,” the statement said, “and we have reached out to extend our full support.”

“We have permanently deactivated the passenger’s account, and stand ready to work with law enforcement on an investigation.”

Earlier this year, a California man was found guilty of kidnapping after forcing a Lyft driver at gunpoint to drive 70 miles from Maryland to the D.C. area in December, 2017.

