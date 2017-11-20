Police search for GESA robbery suspect

Kennewick Police are looking for a man who held up a GESA branch on Saturday.

Officers say the suspect is a Hispanic man who was wearing a hoodie, a Seahawk’s beanie, and a medical mask.

He walked into the GESA credit union on Huntington Rd. in Kennewick at about 11:30 a.m., and handed a teller a note. The note demanded that the clerk hand over some cash, which they did. The suspect then left on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or dispatch at 509-628-0333.