Police searching for Everett man in connection with Kennewick homicide

Kennewick Police say they’re looking for a 31-year old Everett man in connection with a deadly shooting in Kennewick.

Investigators say Devan Thompson is suspected of shooting and killing 28-year old Hakim Ward in the parking lot of the AT&T store adjacent to the Red Lion Inn parking lot on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 am Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located the victim across Columbia Center Boulevard in the Pay Less Shoes parking lot, where a friend had taken him after the shooting occurred.

Ward was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was random, but have not released a possible motive.

They believe Thompson may be driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Washington licence plate BJz5180.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.