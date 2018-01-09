POLICE: Umatilla man behind bars after teen’s parents find sexually explicit messages

Officers say a 31-year-old corrections officer is behind bars after a 13-year-old’s parents believe he was sending their daughter sexually explicit text messages and images.

Kennewick Police Department say they received a report from the teen’s parents that Roy David Farber, had been inappropriately communicating with their daughter. Officers say Farber, who is a corrections officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, OR, is suspected of exchanging numerous notes with the girl and provided her with a cell phone that her parents did not know about.

Police say when the girl’s parents found the phone, they turned it over to police. After detectives served a search warrant at Farber’s residence and seized several electronic items to include cell phones and computers, he was also booked into jail.

Farber is currently on a 72 hour investigative hold for suspicion of Felony Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. Officers say charges may follow as the investigation continues.