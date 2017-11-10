Portland man dies after fleeing crash, jumping from overpass

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a 28-year-old man died when he fled from a minor traffic accident, jumped from an overpass and was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Boardman.

Lt. Mark Duncan said in a news release that troopers responded to the initial crash at 3 a.m. Thursday. A driver involved in the minor collision told them the other motorist had run toward an overpass.

Troopers found the 28-year-old Portland man dead on the shoulder of Interstate 84 – 130 feet east of the overpass. Police believe the man scaled the fence on the overpass and jumped. He was then struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The vehicle may have been dark metallic gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police at 541-276-2121.