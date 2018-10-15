President Trump and first lady to visit hurricane-ravaged areas in Florida, Georgia

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(MEXICO BEACH, Fla.) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Florida Monday afternoon, where they are expected to highlight ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael as dozens still remain missing in the wake of the deadly storm.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, the president repeatedly touted the coordination with Florida Gov. Rick Scott through last week and said the priority is ensuring displaced residents are safe and have access to food and water.

“The job they’ve done in Florida has been incredible, and likewise I’m hearing in Georgia pretty good things,” Trump said. “Just making sure everyone’s safe, that they’re fed, you know many of these people, they have no – they have no home. Some of them have no trace of a home, you wouldn’t even know it just got blown right off the footing. So our big thing is feeding and water and safety.”

While the White House has not provided a detailed itinerary for the trip, the president tweeted prior to his departure saying he would be sitting “with FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement.” The official White House schedule has the president and first lady returning at the White House in the evening.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.