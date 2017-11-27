Prevent porch pirates from ruining the holidays

Don’t forget to keep an eye on where your packages are getting dropped off. while making purchases online Cyber Monday.

Derek Wing with PEMCO Insurance says Wednesday is now dubbed “Package Theft Wednesday,” which may come as no surprise with the number of porch pirates increasing each year. According to a new study by Xfinity Home, a home security service, a third of Americans say they have had a package stolen from their porch.

PEMCO Insurance has found several ways you can now protect yourself, including several new high-tech gadgets.

The first is a lockbox which bolts to the front porch. Wing says the brand Landport will work but will cost $500-$800 depending on the size.

A Seattle product called Package Guard, is a Frisbee-size disc marked with the words “place package here.” When you leave it on the porch, it connects to Wi-Fi and will notify you when a package arrives and if someone other than you tries to take it, an alarm will sound.

Wing adds there are other low-cost options, including sending packages to work, having a neighbor pick it up or tracking the item online. USPS also has a service where the customer can provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location like with a neighbor or hold it for pickup at the post office.