Prison guard, wife charged with luring Kennewick teen for sex

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – An Oregon prison guard and his wife, a teacher, have been charged with crimes after prosecutors say they tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.
The Tri-City Herald reported Saturday that 31-year-old Roy David Farber pleaded innocent to sexual exploitation of a minor and other counts during a recent hearing in Washington state’s Benton County Superior Court. Kim Farber, 27, has been charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and has not yet made a court appearance. It was not immediately clear if either Farber has an attorney.
Prosecutors say in court documents that Roy David Farber, a correctional officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Oregon, wrote love letters and exchanged explicit pictures with the girl. Prosecutors say Kim Farber, a former part-time substitute teacher and paraeducator at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick, Washington, used her position to contact the girl and facilitated communication between her husband and the teen.
