Prosser home likely a total loss after fire

Firefighters are cleaning up after a fire broke out at a Prosser home Monday afternoon.

Crews were called out to a home off West 134th Private Road Northwest after the homeowner noticed smoke and flames coming from the enclosed porch of the residence.

Benton County deputies say the 89-year-old attempted to put out the flames before getting out safely. When fire crews arrived, deputies say they started work on putting out the flames.

Our news partners at KEPR-TV say the fire spread from the porch to the attic and it likely a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.