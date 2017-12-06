Prosser man believed to be responsible for Kennewick, Pasco, Granger robberies

A Prosser man is now believed to be responsible for a Kennewick and Pasco robbery after he was arrested for a similar bank robbery in Granger.

Officers say 28-year-old Moises Marquez of Prosser was taken into custody in Yakima County after a bank robbery in Granger. The Yakima County Sheriff’s office worked with Kennewick and Pasco police to investigation any connections to the robberies in the Tri-Cities.

Police now believe Marquez is responsible for the Gesa Credit Union robbery on November 18th. Officers say a man wearing a hoodie and a mask over his mouth entered the credit union back in November and held up a sign to the teller demanding money, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers in Pasco say they are still investigating, but also believe he robbed the Yakima Federal Savings in Pasco November 20th, before attempting to rob the Granger bank.

Robbery charges for Marquez have been forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.