Prosser Police investigate death of 2-month old

Prosser Police are investigating the death of an infant that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release, officers responded along with an EMS on Sunday at about 5:30 AM to the 400 block of North River Road, where first responders had been called to attend to an infant child who was not breathing.

Police say the 2-month-old baby girl died at the home.

Officers secured the scene until a representative from the Benton County Coroner’s Office arrived. So far, investigators say a preliminary investigation did not recover anything to lead them to believe that the death is suspicious.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy.