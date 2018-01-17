Prosser sister behind bars after fight over Netflix

A girl is behind bars after Prosser police say they had to break up a fight with her and her sister over the Netflix password.

Officers say they received a call Tuesday night at a home off Nunn Road where the two had apparently got into a physical fight over the video streaming service.

One of the sisters is now facing Domestic Violence Assault charges in the 4th degree. On the Prosser police Facebook page officers suggested the two try playing Monopoly instead.