Prosser woman arrested for reportedly embezzling over $60,000

A former employee at Tom Denchel Ford dealership in Prosser has been arrested on charges she embezzled more than $60,000.

Police say a representative reached out in November of 2017 in regards to Amanda Wabeke who may have been involved in embezzling funds from the dealership. Officers say during an investigation, reports showed the employee had engaged in several suspicious transactions dating back to June of 2013.

Wabeke was arrested Friday at her home for theft in the 1st degree. She had been working at the location since 2010.