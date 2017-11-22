Rape suspect arrested in Yakima

A woman who was jogging on the Greenway path in Sarg Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, contacted police after she says she was attacked and raped.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called out to the park on Riverside at 12:22 pm where they located the 19-year old victim. The woman told police that the suspect ran away on foot following the attack, and the victim sought help from a park employee who called police.

A short time later a YPD patrol officer noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect near Kiwanis Park and detained him. Following an investigation, the 16-year-old suspect was booked at the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center for investigation of second degree rape.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.