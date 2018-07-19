Registered Sex Offender Address Verification Program Grant

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has received grant money for 2018-2020 to supplement the Registered Sex Offender Address Verification Program. The $144, 971.64 pays for the hiring of a detective to go out in the community and do face to face address verification with all three levels of sex offenders. As in past years, they will visit the homes, document and update information to make certain the paperwork is registered with the state. Lieutenant Steve Caughey adds, “Specifically, the face to face contact ensures individuals don’t slip through the cracks.”