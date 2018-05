Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Famed American author Tom Wolfe — who chronicled American power and greed in “Bonfire of the Vanities” and its reach for the stars in “The Right Stuff” — died Monday in a Manhattan hospital. He was 87.

Wolfe’s longtime agent Lynn Nesbit confirmed the writer’s death to ABC News. Nesbit said Wolfe died after being hospitalized with an infection.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.