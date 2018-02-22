Rep. Dye, Schmick to host telephone town hall

Legislators from the 9th legislative district Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, host a telephone town hall for constituents Thursday evening.

The one-hour event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Some residents in the district will receive a phone call inviting them to participate in the town hall. Anyone who does not receive a call phone in to join.

The number to connect to the town hall session is (509) 724-2970. Once you’re connected, press STAR (*) on your telephone key pads to ask the lawmakers a question.

Schmick and Dye are expected to discuss the 2018 legislative session, including recent state revenue projections, state tax issues, health care, agriculture issues and more.

The 60-day 2018 legislative session is expected to end March 8.