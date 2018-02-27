Rep. Larry Haler will not run for re-election

Richland’s Rep. Larry Haler announced on Tuesday that he will not run for re-election to the Washington State of Representatives.

Haler has served in Olympia for 14 years after nearly 15 years on the Richland City Council where he was mayor from 1996 to 2000.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Tri-Cities region and the citizens of the Eighth Legislative District,” said Haler. “There are many ways to give back and serve the communities we value. I consider myself extremely blessed to have served for so long in this capacity. However, it is time for someone else to step forward and bring fresh ideas, new energy and a unique perspective to the state House of Representatives.”

Haler said he considers this year’s passage of a bill to help sick and injured workers at the Hanford Site one of his greatest legislative successes, though Governor Jay Inslee hasn’t yet signed House Bill 1723.

“I always tried to favor the average citizen over the media’s perception, the desires of other elected officials, or the wants of special interests,” Haler said. “I’ve taken some shots over the years for this. And that’s ok, it’s part of the job. But I want the citizens in the Eighth District to know that it was their voices that I listened to. They are the reason I wanted to serve in the state Legislature in the first place. Working on their behalf these past 14 years has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Haler will complete his term, which expires at the end of the year.

Not long after Haler announced his intention to not seek re-election, current Kennewick City Councilman Matt Boehnke announced that he will run for the 8th District seat. Boehnke plans to make a formal announcement next week.