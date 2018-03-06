Rep. Terry Nealy will not run for re-election

Another area lawmaker has announced he is not running for re-election.

16th District Republican Representative Terry Nealy of Dayton will retire to spend more time with his family, having served on both the House Appropriations and Finance Committees.

Nealy is a former Columbia County prosecuting attorney and coroner, who served the 16th District as state representative since 2009.

In a statement Nealy said, “After a great deal of soul searching, I have decided it is best to retire from the Legislature at the end of my term in January and spend more time with my family.”

8th District GOP Representative Larry Haler announced his retirement last week.