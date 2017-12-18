REPORTS: Hanford’s PFP stop work order is back in place

The Stop Work order at Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant is reportedly back in place after briefly being lifted over the weekend.
The watchdog group, Hanford Challenge, says contamination was found on worker’s vehicles and at a respiratory mask station.
Destry Henderson from the Department of Energy tells Newsradio610KONA that some work has been halted and more details will be released later today.
NEW UPDATE: Hearing that more contamination found at Plutonium Finishing Plant this past weekend. Plutonium found on worker’s vehicles and at a respiratory mask station. Stop Work is back on after short lift. Where is the Department of Energy? #transparency #accountability
— Hanford Challenge (@HanfordC) December 18, 2017
