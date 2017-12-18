latest News

REPORTS: Hanford’s PFP stop work order is back in place

Plutonium Finishing Plant set to be ready for demolition Fall of 2016. (July 11, 2016)

Posted By: Maecy Enger December 18, 2017

The Stop Work order at Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant is reportedly back in place after briefly being lifted over the weekend.

The watchdog group, Hanford Challenge, says contamination was found on worker’s vehicles and at a respiratory mask station.

Destry Henderson from the Department of Energy tells Newsradio610KONA that some work has been halted and more details will be released later today.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "REPORTS: Hanford’s PFP stop work order is back in place"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*