Resident treated for smoke inhalation in Kennewick fire

A Kennewick woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation when her home was significantly damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Kennewick Fire Department say the fire started in the basement of the home in the 2900 block of S. Everett Place at about noon.

Neighbors say the woman who lives in the home managed to rescue two dogs and cat from the burning home.

Deputy Fire Marshal Captain Brian Ellis with the Kennewick Fire Department says one cat died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.