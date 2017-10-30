Review clears officer who shot, killed Wenatchee man

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) – No criminal charges will be filed against a Wenatchee police officer who shot and killed a 31-year-old man outside a supermarket in July.

KPQ-AM reports Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shae concluded that Officer Albert Gonzalez did not act negligently in the death of Matthew Folden.

Shae wrote in his review released last week that Folden had a knife and charged at the officer. He said there was no basis for criminal charges against the officer.

The officer reported that he arrived at the scene on July 27 he saw a man clutching a knife and appeared to be entering the store. Video and audio shows Gonzalez yelled at Folden to get to the ground. The officers and two witnesses said Folden ran at the officer.

Folden, a Wenatchee tattoo artist, was shot three times. An autopsy found he had meth and alcohol in his system.