Richland 5th grader inducted into Safety Patrol Hall of Fame

Tapteal Elementary School School 5th grader has been inducted into the AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

Every year, AAA Washington selects ten outstanding safety patrollers from around the state for the special honor.

“Jacob exemplifies Tapteal’s Personal Standards: show respect, solve problems, make good decisions,” says Ben Price, fourth grade teacher and Safety Patrol Advisor.

Jacob Poletski and his fellow inductees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame ceremony May 4 at Safeco Field during the Seattle Mariners game.

“Jacob has trained new patrolmen and supervised them until they’re comfortable enough to carry out their assigned duties independently,” adds Price. “Jacob can always be trusted to make sure a job gets done and done correctly and that Tapteal rules are being followed. He stands up for what is right even if he is standing alone.”

Congrats, Jacob!