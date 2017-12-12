Richland business accommodates students during lockdown

A man hunt in Richland on Thursday prompted the Richland School District and private schools in the city to go into lockdown.

A PE class from Carmichael Middle School happened to be at Rollerena Skating Center in Richland when the lockdown was put into place.

“The PE teacher was keeping in contact with the school and they decided to stay until the lockdown was over,” said Alan Bacon, owner of the iconic roller skating rink. “They ended up staying about 20 minutes longer than they were scheduled to, so they got to skate for a little longer.”

The timing of the lockdown meant that the students would miss lunch, so Bacon and his wife heated up some pizzas and fed the kids, as well.

“We were just rolling with it,” Bacon said. “It wasn’t a big deal.”