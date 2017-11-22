Richland expands area where food trucks can operate

Leaders in the city of Richland are in the process of expanding the areas where food trucks will be allowed to operate.

“The present standard only allows the food vendors to be in one of our commercial zoning districts,” says City of Richland Community Development Director Kerwin Jensen. “We’ve observed a need to allow these throughout the commercial areas of our community, so this just expands and increases the number of zoning districts that these food trucks will be allowed in.”

Jensen says the current zoning laws only allow food trucks to operate in the area of Wellsian Way near Fred Meyer, and the city has received questions from food truck operators who want to be able to set up shop temporarily in other areas, particularly in the downtown area.

“Downtown we have a huge employment base, and this gives food truck owners the opportunity to locate on privately-owned land and take advantage of that foot traffic,” Jensen said.

The city also allows food truck vendors to operate in city-owned parks during special events.

City Council gave first reading Tuesday night to the ordinance, and are expected to give a second and final reading in December.