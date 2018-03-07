Richland Fred Meyer thanks first responders for help with arson fire

A supermarket in Richland thanked first responders for their extra help after an arson incident over a month ago.

Fred Meyer in Richland gave both the Richland Police Department and fire department $500 for their non-profit foundations. Store Manager Chris Meagher said at the ceremony Wednesday it was nice to be able to give back to both departments.

“The first responders that came, spent literally three straight days here, trying to help out, trying to clean-up, see what they could do,” says Meagher.

Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington said they never believed the store would be able to be reopened within a week, but with all the help from employees and first responders, it opened just two days following the incident.

“This is a grocery store for a lot of people and having this place closed down even over the weekend, was a big impact to a big part of our community. I really believe, and I know the police chief believes that, what is seen as over and above to our customers is really part of our core mission now,” says Huntington.

Richland police say the arson incident happened on Friday night, January 26th, after a 35-year-old man is believed to have entered the store and set fire to several items before leaving. No injuries were reported and because of the store’s fire suppression system, the fire was able to be contained to a small area. Officers later arrested Daniel Wright of West Richland for 1st degree Arson.

Officers say they later arrested Eliseo James Garcia of Kennewick, for his involvement in the arson, as well as, trafficking stolen property.



