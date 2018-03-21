Richland hosts first glow-in-the-dark egg hunt

To get you egg-cited for Easter, Richland is hosting an egg hunt this weekend and for the first time it will be at night.

“Just to change it up a bit, there’s a lot of traditional egg hunts throughout the Tri-Cities and we just thought, ‘Lets do something a little bit different,'” says Sherry Gartside with the Parks and Recreation department.

Gartside adds kids age 12 and under taking part in the hunt are encouraged to wear white or neon colors. Different age groups will be divided into different sections of the plaza, there will also be an area for those with special needs. Beyond the egg hunt, the city will be providing pizza, bounce houses and live entertainment.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the John Dam Plaza. Parking is available at John Dam Plaza, at Richland City Hall, and adjacent to the park in the Federal Building parking lot. A lighted safety cross walk is available to cross Jadwin Ave.