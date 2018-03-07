Richland middle school student arrested after taser found in locker

A Charmichael Middle School student was arrrested and placed on emergency expulsion after Richland Police found a taser in his backpack.

According to a letter sent out to parents Tuesday, and administrator at Charmichael Middle School received a call from a Carmichael parent stating that her son told her Monday night that another student was telling other students that he planned to “shoot up the school”.

School administrators say they got the call from the parent about 11:00 am, and immediately secured the suspected student in the office while they investigated the accusations.

Ten students provided written statements about threats the student had made, including claims that the boy had threatened to use a Taser on two other students and that he regularly brought the device with him to school.

Administrators conducted a search of the boy’s locker, and located a Taser in his backpack.

That’s when school officials contacted the Richland Police Department.

Investigators determined there was no specific threat to the school, but there were viable threats made to specific students.

The student is on emergency expulsion while the school continues the investigation.

The student was arrested and taken into custody by RPD.