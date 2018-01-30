Richland police call in SWAT team to help search duplex

Officers served out a search warrant at a duplex off the 1300 block of Perkins, calling in the SWAT team first to secure the scene.

Cerise Peck, Richland police’s crime prevention specialist, did say no one was at the duplex when they arrived at 1332 Perkins Avenue. She say shey are still looking for the renters. Officers also blocked off the area for a short time while SWAT went through the home, but later open the area back up to drivers and community members.

At this point, officers have not confirmed why they are looking through the home.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.