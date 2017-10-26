Richland School Board approves floorplans for new elementary school

The Richland School Board has approved the floorplan and cost estimates for its latest building project.

Elementary School #11 will be built in West Richland near the intersection of Belmont Boulevard and what will soon be Sunshine Avenue.

The new school, designed by Kennewick architecture firm Design West, will be 65,000 square feet in size and accommodate about 600 students.

The district expects to break ground on the new building in April… and will be ready for students in August of 2019.