Richland School Board selects to member to fill vacating seat

The Richland School Board Tuesday night selected Jill Oldson to serve out the remaining term of an open seat on the board.

Board members interviewed four community members to fill Position Five, which is being vacated June 9 when current board member Gordon Comfort resigns.

Oldson will be given the oath of office at the June 12 school board meeting. She will fill the position for the remainder of the term which ends in November 2019.

Board members reviewed 10 applications and selected four finalists for the public interviews on Tuesday.