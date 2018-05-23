Richland School District breaks ground on new elementary school

Officials with the Richland School District donned hard hats and bright yellow vests for the tough task of turning shovels full of dirt to officially break ground on construction of the district’s newest elementary school.

The school in West Richland off of Keene Road and Belmont, doesn’t have an official name yet. This will be the Richland School District’s 11th elementary school.

Construction if the 65,000 square foot building is already underway, and is expected to be ready for students in August of 2019. However, School Board President Rick Jensons says it will be two years before neighboring students can start attending classes in the new building.

“The first year, it will be used as an interim school for students from Tapteal Elementary, while we work to renovate that school,” Jensons said. “Once Tapteal is refurbished, the next year students from Badger Mountain will use the new school while that school undergoes a renovation.”

During that second year, the district boundaries will be redrawn so parents will know which school their children will end up attending.