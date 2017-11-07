Richland Schools host job fair

(From KEPR-TV)

As the Tri-Cities community grows, so are local schools, and that means the need for teachers is growing as well. The Richland School District is getting started early on their recruitment for next year, by holding a job fair next week.

“It’s a really pleasant, fun event,” said Tony Howard, Executive Director for Human Resources at RSD. “It’s a good chance for candidates to come network with the people who will make the hiring decisions and the principals they’ll work with.”

The district has dozens of positions to fill for the 2018-2019 school year—both at the elementary level K- 5th and in special education at all levels and all programs. Richland isn’t in a unique position– most districts in our region are looking to fill positions, which is why RSD officials are getting an early start on hiring for the coming school year.

“It’s really sped up our process, we’re posting our positions now in October and November instead of February and March, so we can really take advantage of the marketplace.”

Initial interviews for open positions will take place in early December. RSD officials hope to fill at least twelve elementary positions and five special education positions by the end of 2017.

For more information, contact the RSD Human Resources Office at (509) 967-6023 or e-mail [email protected] with questions.