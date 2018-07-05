Richland shooting leaves one person injured

Richland Police are investigating after someone was shot multiple times at Howard Amon Park about 8pm Wednesday night.

People were gathered to watch fireworks when someone opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times, that person was take to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have been combing the area and following several leads for the person or people responsible.

The park has been re-opened to the public.

Anyone with information if encouraged to contact Richland PD.