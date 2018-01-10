Robbery suspect behind bars following string of crimes

A Kennewick man is behind bars after police say he believed to be responsible for three robberies and an attempted robbery in Kennewick and Pasco.

Officers say 22-year-old Fernando Flores Jr. was found at an apartment on the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue. Officers say they surrounded the building and called for Flores to give up and come outside. Flores walked out of the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

Flores was on the run after he was spotted by a U.S. Marshall and Kennewick Police in the area of Kennewick Ave and Tweedt Street Tuesday morning. When they tried to stop the car, it went off the road near Olympia and S. 7th. Officers say both Flores and the car’s driver bailed out of the car and ran off on foot.

The driver was arrested near the City Market on Quincy St. and 4th Ave., where he was seen throwing down a handgun.

During the search, several schools in the area were placed on a precautionary, non-critical lockdown for a short time while police were in the area.

Detectives are investigating to see if Flores is also connected to two armed robberies that happened at City Market on Rainier Street shortly after Christmas. As well as, the attempted robbery last weekend, where the suspect went into the Nob Hill Market in Kennewick, and tried to rob the store. A clerk at the store refused to hand over any money. The suspect then went over the river into Pasco where he held up the Sky Market at 8th and A streets.