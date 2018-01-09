Robbery suspect at-large after short car chase

Kennewick Police are searching for a man suspected of being involved in three robberies and an attempted robbery in Kennewick and Pasco.

Officers describe Fernando Flores, Jr. as a 22-year-old male who is approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, shaved eyebrows, and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Flores is on the run after he was spotted by U.S. Marshalls and Kennewick Police in the area of Kennewick Ave and Tweedt Street Tuesday morning. When they tried to stop the car, it went off the road near Olympia and S. 7th. Officers say both Flores and the car’s driver bailed out of the car and ran off on foot.

The driver was arrested near the City Market on Quincy St. and 4th Ave., where he was seen throwing down a handgun. Police have not yet found Flores and he is wanted for Robbery 1st degree and a Washington State Department of Corrections Warrant for Escape From Community Custody.

During the search, several schools in the area were placed on a precautionary, non-critical lockdown for a short time while police were in the area.

Detectives are investigating to see if he is also connected to two armed robberies that happened at City Market on Rainier Street shortly after Christmas. As well as, the attempted robbery last weekend, where the suspect went into the Nob Hill Market in Kennewick, and tried to rob the store. A clerk at the store refused to hand over any money. The suspect then went over the river into Pasco where he held up the Sky Market at 8th and A streets.

Anyone who knows where Flores might be is asked to contact Kennewick Police.