Robbery suspected arrested in Kennewick

Kennewick Police say a man suspected in connection with three robberies and an attempted robbery in Kennewick and Pasco is now in custody.

According to a press release, Kennewick Police surrounded an apartment in the 1100 block of W. 10th Ave., then called out to 22-year old Fernando Flores, Jr. to come out.

Police say Flores walked out of the apartment unit and was taken into custody without incident

Flores was on the run for nearly 24 hours after he was spotted by U.S. Marshals and Kennewick Police in the area of Kennewick Ave and Tweedt St. Tuesday morning. When law enforcement officers tried stopping the car, it went off the road near Olympia and S. 7th. Officers say both Flores and the car’s driver bailed out and ran off on foot.

The driver was arrested near the City Market on Quincy St. and 4th Ave., where he was seen throwing down a handgun.

During Wednesday’s police activity trying to take Flores into custody, Park Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown.

Detectives believe Flores may be connected to two armed robberies that happened at City Market on Rainier Street shortly after Christmas. As well as, the attempted robbery last weekend, where the suspect went into the Nob Hill Market in Kennewick, and tried to rob the store. A clerk at the store refused to hand over any money. The suspect then went over the river into Pasco where he held up the Sky Market at 8th and A streets.

