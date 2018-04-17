Romaine lettuce under recall after illnesses reported

Federal health officials are investigating a possible link between contaminated chopped romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, and a recent outbreak of E. Coli. The Centers for Disease Control reports that 35 people across 11 states have been sickened by the bacteria, including 22 cases where patients have been hospitalized.

“Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick,” the CDC said in a statement.

If you’re not sure whether lettuce you have is romaine and if a restaurant or retailer has romaine lettuce from the Yuma area, 185 miles southwest of Phoenix, the CDC recommended that the lettuce should be discarded.