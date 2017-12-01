Salmonella outbreak linked to fruit sold in Washington, Oregon

Eighteen people from Washington and Oregon, including one person from Yakima county, have Salmonella linked to precut fruit mixes sold at several grocery stores, according to health department officials.

The Department of Health says the product involving pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe were linked to the disease. Officials urge anyone who bought a similar product on or about Oct. 25 up to Dec. 1 at QFC, Fred Meyer, Rosauers, and Central Market, in either state, to throw it away.

Five people from King, seven from Snohomish and one from Mason, Pierce, Thurston, and Yakima and two individuals from Oregon have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

DOH says it is working with state and federal partners to determine the source of the fruit, including where it was cut and packaged, and if there may be additional retailers where related products were sold.

The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. People experiencing any of these symptoms should contact their health care provider. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.