School shooting threat for Saturday found at Kennewick middle school

School officials say a school shooting threat was found written in a middle school bathroom Monday.

Kennewick Police were notified after a student at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School reported seeing the writing stating there would be a school shooting on 3/24.

Officials say the 24th is this Saturday, a non-school day, however, officers are investigating the incident.

The school also wants to remind parents about the importance of talking with kids about the consequences of making threats as a joke.