School back in session after explosive device found at Prosser High School

Students at Prosser High School are back in the classroom after a suspicious device was found on campus.

Officer Mark Cole with the Prosser Police Department said school officials called police to the area around 7:10 a.m. after a student found what looked to be a small explosive device near one of the portables.

After observing the device, Prosser officers called in the Richland Bomb Squad to come and remove it. The bomb squad used X-ray technology to determine that it was a small explosive device. It is described as 3 inches tall by an inch wide, wrapped in duct tape, with what appeared to be a fuse. ATF is now assisting with the investigation, and will be conducting an examination of the device in order to determine more specific information.

School had not started at that time, and all the students were first moved to the gym and then evacuated, as a precaution, to Housel Middle School.

After officers removed students and the device from the grounds, a Hanford Patrol K-9 unit was called in to sweep the area and make sure no other similar devices were found. Officer Cole said the dog alerted to one of the staff member’s cars and it was checked inside and out, but they determined the car was clean. No other devices were found.

Students were bused back to the school around 11:55 a.m. and school continued as normal. The other schools in the area were alerted to what was going on, but no other school in the district was put into lockdown.

Officer Cole says at this point they do not have any suspects. Officers will be investigating to determine if any of the students expelled due to a threat a few weeks ago at the Prosser School District had anything to do with the device.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.